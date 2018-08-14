‘One Piece’ Fans Aren’t Over Its Latest Heartbreaking Death

One Piece knows all the things needed to whip up a tragic death. You only have to look at characters like Portgas D. Arc to see how depressing the anime can get, but the series doesn’t roll out deaths all that often. So, you can see why fans are still reeling from its most recent farewell.

After all, it is never easy saying goodbye, and Pedro became a quick favorite for fans.

As you can see below, the reaction to Pedro’s sudden death in One Piece has yet to die down. Audiences are still mourning the mink’s sacrifice as Pedro chose to kill himself in the hopes it would help the Straw Hats escape.

In his final moments, Pedro acted upon his belief that Monkey D. Luffy was the hope the New World needed moving forward. The mink decided he would give his own life to take out Perospero in a suicide bombing, giving the Sanji Retrieval Team the chance to escape. With the Thousand Sand stuck ashore, the move did dislodge the ship so the team could sail free, but none of the crew members were willing to part ways with Pedro.

After taking a final drag of his cigarette, Pedro used its light to ignite all the bombs he hid in his coat. Carrot and the others could only watch as Pedro held on to Perospero as ignition came closer, and audiences were tearing up when the big explosion finally came.

Of course, there are fans who refuse to believe the attack really killed Pedro. There was no body shown at the end since Pedro was just enveloped in a white light; In the past, One Piece has saved characters from death after surely lethal attacks. However, there are plenty who think Pedro’s sacrifice will be integral to the plot and act as another reminder of Luffy’s potential.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It’s been a critical and commercial success worldwide, with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold.

And The Memoriam Expands

first bon-chan, then ace and now pedro… lord i can’t handle death in One Piece ??????????????? — Frank Castle (@KiingJerrd) August 12, 2018

Carrot, Don’t Cry!

Pedro Is The Truest MVP

Pedro is definitely the MVP of Whole Cake Island arc!! ? #OnePiece pic.twitter.com/XubMt7eA8x — Bushido D. Brown (@Oageng_Mpipi) August 12, 2018

Too Soon For Puns…?

#OnePiece 849 was absolutely sensational! This has to be one of the best episodes we’ve gotten in a long time. Up there with 808, 824. Ishizuka was great, but Tomita’s key animation for that Pedro moment blew me away (no pun intended). R.I.P Pedro. Went out with a bang. pic.twitter.com/MTTW0WlcFf — Wamiq Fida (@_Blackleg_) August 12, 2018

A Friend Of Luffy’s Until The End

“One day you’ll see how important it was to save Luffy and the others and let them set sail” ? #OnePiece

The MVP Pedro pic.twitter.com/POPmd0eVM0 — Your fav inadeer (@ramadanray) August 12, 2018

At Least He Went Out In Style

ONE PIECE SPOILERS



Pedro’s death was really well done in the anime. Especially the shot of Carrot. It just rips your heart out to see her like that.



And he went out like a fuckin badass.



Ya did good Toei. Ya did good. — Josh (@Zets278) August 13, 2018

Sending Out All The RIPs

Rest in Peace Pedro. Personally i was hoping i get to see more of you, but when the time’s come, then nothing can be done – shikataganai.

One of the heroes, who was able to catch my heart from the first moment! #OnePiece pic.twitter.com/C7uWGSsYpq — Son Shi (@Bru_niverse) August 12, 2018

Now Is The Time To Panic!