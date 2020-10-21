One Piece Wows with Impressive Samurai vs Kaido Battle

✖

The Wano Country Arc has had its fair share of action packed moments as the Straw Hat Pirates navigate this isolated nation and attempt to free it from the grasp of both Kaido and his Beast Pirates, and the latest chapter of the manga of One Piece has given us what might be the biggest battle of the story line to date! With the vassals of Kazuki Oden attempting to fulfill his dream of opening the borders of Wano to the world, their quest has put them into the path of Kaido himself and his nigh invincible dragon form!

Warning! If you have yet to read the latest chapter of One Piece's manga, Chapter 992, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into spoiler territory!

The war for Wano has begun spilling out into the country itself, with the Straw Hats and their allies taking the fight directly to Kaido and the forces of the Shogun Orochi. Following Kaido stabbing the nefarious Shogun in the back and decapitating him, the captain of the Beast Pirates is attempting to carve a path for himself not only as the leader of the isolated nation, but of the world itself.

(Photo: Viz Media)

One of the biggest parts of the Wano Arc has been exploring the past of both the country and the denizens within it. Kozuki Oden was the son of the original Shogun who is attempting to change the fate of the nation for the better, but was unfortunately killed for his trouble. With the Vassals of Oden, aka the samurai of Wano, trying to make their leader's dreams a reality, they brandished one of his most effective techniques in unison to do the impossible: injure Kaido.

Using Oden's "two sword style" and unleashing the "Paradise Totsuka", they are able to cut open the original scar that Kozuki had delivered against the captain of the Beast Pirates, shocking those who believed Kaido to be invincible. Though we doubt that Kaido will be destroyed thanks to this attack, it's definitely a big win for the heroes in injuring the once thought impenetrable villain.

