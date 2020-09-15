One Piece Teases its Search for a New Straw Hat Member

✖

One Piece is teasing the search for a new member of the Straw Hat crew! When Luffy first began his voyage through the seas at the beginning of the series he mentioned that he wanted to eventually have ten crew members. It was the smallest of teases, sure, but here we are over 20 years later and Luffy's crew is now ten strong thanks to the newest addition, Jimbei, officially becoming a member of the crew during the Wano Country arc. But thankfully for fans thinking about that initial tease, the series is now teasing that the search for crew members is not over yet!

As spotted by @YonkouProd on Twitter, the newest issue of One Piece Magazine noted that Luffy is not included in the original goal of ten crewmates. Meaning that with Jimbei he has now recruited nine members to the Straw Hats, and is still at least one more person that can join the crew. There potentially could even be more down the line, but seeing as how tightly connected Oda has made some of these teases and foreshadowing over the years, there's a chance there could really only be one more member coming.

One Piece magazine reveals that Luffy isn’t included in with regards to wanting 10 crewmates which means there’s 1 more crewmate to join since there are 9 crewmates excluding Luffy currently. pic.twitter.com/2nrQVKOB1V — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) September 12, 2020

There are two potential characters at this time who fans would not mind seeing join the crew. First there's Carrot, who made an impact on fans during the Whole Cake Island arc, and secondly, there's new addition Yamato. Although Kaido's son has not been in the series for long (only debuted a few chapters ago as the final fight of the Wano Country arc began its final round of set up), his personality and immediate request to join Luffy's crew has definitely left a mark. But there is some hesitation here for either as Luffy could have already made the offer if he felt like it. Remember how he asked Brook to join his crew right away? If he really had immediate interest in Yamato, he probably would have agreed. But what do you think?

Do you think One Piece will be adding a new Straw Hat crew member soon? Do you think it might be Carrot or Yamato, or would it be a character we have not been introduced to yet? Do you think Luffy will ended his search at ten? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!