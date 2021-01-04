One Piece Debuts Luffy's New Attack in Chapter 1000

✖

One Piece has debuted a brand new attack for Luffy in Chapter 1000 of the manga! Eiichiro Oda's Weekly Shonen Jump series crossed over a massive milestone with the recent release of its 1000th chapter, and while that's a huge accomplishment in its own right, the chapter itself made sure to advance the battle at Onigashima in some noteworthy ways. Luffy, Zoro, and the other Straw Hats have been working their way through the chaos at Onigashima to help the Akazaya Nine fight Kaido on the roof of the dome, and the newest chapter of the series took a major step forward in this regard.

Luffy has officially made it to the top of the dome where both Big Mom and Kaido reside, and now he's getting ready to directly fight them both together with the other members of the Worst Generation in Wano, Roronoa Zoro, Trafalgar Law, Eustass Kid, and Killer. But naturally Luffy is the one to kick off the fight with the debut of a new attack, Gear Three: Gum Gum Red Roc.

Kaido wasn't ready for the Red Roc 😭#OnePiece1000 pic.twitter.com/GNJD6DWl4K — Wamiq | ONEPIECE1000LOGS (@Phoenixbrand_) January 3, 2021

When Luffy first fought against Kaido during the opening act of the Wano Country arc, he quickly learned that his attacks were nowhere near strong enough to defeat Kaido or even really harm him. The second act of the arc saw Luffy dive further into training a new use of his Haki, and he even managed to tap into Wano's take on the energy, Ryuo, and mastered it in time for the fight at Onigashima.

This power seemed like it would be enough to break through Kaido's tough skin and truly harm him, and it looks like that's definitely the case when Luffy uses it on Kaido. Kaido wasn't defending, and thus took the hit right to his face. But rather than just shake it off like he did with Luffy's punches beforehand, Kaido clearly felt the impact of the punch this time and was knocked to the ground. He even seemed like he struggled getting up as he was surprised to feel that punch.

This attack not only shows the fruits of Luffy's training, but it kicks off the much anticipated rematch between Luffy and Kaido. Not only that, but there are all sorts of moving parts in this climax that we will all want to keep an eye on. But what did you think of Luffy's newest attack? Was it a fitting reveal for Chapter 1000 of the series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!