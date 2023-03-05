One Piece Creator Addresses One of Wano's Unanswered Questions

One Piece might be working its way through the first major arc of the Final Saga of Eiichiro Oda's long running manga series, but the creator hasn't forgotten about the Wano Country arc just yet as he has addressed one of the major unanswered questions fans still have about how things went down! The series is now in the midst of Luffy and the Straw Hats' next major adventures on the open seas, but so much happened during the course of the Wano Country arc that some times there are still some bits that fans need clarified before moving forward.

With the newest volume of the One Piece manga hitting shelves in Japan, the series creator addressed some of fans' questions in the pages of its extra materials. One of these questions (as noted by @newworldartur on Twitter) asked the creator about the nature of the SMILE Fruit and why Chopper was unable to do anything about those afflicted with the fake Devil Fruits' effects. Unfortunately, as Oda explained, Chopper just doesn't have the ability yet.

Why Wano is Still Hit By the SMILE Fruits

Oda explained that Chopper "does not yet have the medical capability to make medicine that can reverse the SMILE laughing effects." Cementing further that the people of Wano will just have to live with this for now is the comment that, there are "things we can't do anything about in this world, but [Oda] believes that the people of Wano will pull through." It's interesting that Oda does note that Chopper does not have the medical ability "yet" to fix the SMILE after-effects, however.

There's a chance that Chopper will be able to heal Wano's people someday, but there's also the reality that this just might be something that the people of Wano will just have to life with. But with Luffy and the others freeing them from under Kaido's control, there is probably an even worse future that could have happened if Luffy and the others never even made it to the isolated island on the first place.

