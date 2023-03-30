Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Tamagotchi Are Now Available In The U.S.

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Fans of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime series and the recent film Jujutsu Kaisen 0 will definitely want to get their hands on three new Tamagotchi Nanos inspired by the characters Okkotsu, Gojo, and Geto. By keeping your Tamagotchi fed and engaging in three mini-games, you can unlock 13 characters from the film. As you play, you'll be treated to appearances from additional characters and nods to scenes from the movie.

Pre-orders for the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Tamagotchi are live here at Entertainment Earth now priced at $24.99 each with free US shipping on orders $59+ and a bonus 10% discount on in-stock items using our exclusive link. That discount will come in handy as many of the previously released Tamagotchi in the Jujutsu Kaisen lineup are in-stock and available to order via that link as well.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 was based on the initial offering created by Gege Akutami in "Tokyo Metropolitan Curse Technical School", which came out prior to Jujutsu Kaisen hitting the scene in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump. Arriving in 2017, the manga's story was translated into the film, though the Shonen movie added some additional scenes to help in padding out the story of Yuta and his classmates that fought against Suguru Geto and his dream of eradicating all those who couldn't use cursed energy. You can check out Jujutsu Kaisen 0 with a Crunchyroll membership here

On a related note, the One Piece x Tamagotchi partnership recently launched stateside for fans that are willing to devote the time to raising a Chopper of their own. Tony Tony Chopper may be the doctor of the Straw Hat Pirates, but who keeps Chopper healthy? The "Choppertchi", as they are called, task you with that responsibility.

Available in pirate ship and Chopper hat designs, you can adopt one of these One Piece Tamagotchi right here at Entertainment Earth for $24.99 each (again with free US shipping on orders $59+ and 10% off in-stock items using our exclusive link). According to the description, "your play pattern will determine his different styles and costumes. You might even meet a special straw hat Chopper as well as other fan-favorite characters from the show. Feed him boned ribs and his favorite sweet treats like cotton candy. Play the exciting mini-games "Scope" and "Cotton Candy Catch.""

According to the original announcement, Franky, Usopp, Zoro, Luffy, Nami, Sanji, Robin, Brook, and Jinbe will also be available in the Tamagotchi x One Piece lineup, so stay tuned for new releases. When they do arrive, you should also be able to find them here at Entertainment Earth.

Of course, Jujutsu Kaisen and One Piece isn't the first big anime property to get the Tamagotchi treatment. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and Spy x Family Tamagotchi have also launched in recent months, and you can find those editions via the following links: