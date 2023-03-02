One Piece Creator Turns Yamato Into a Courtesan in New Art

Yamato was easily one of the most popular characters introduced in the Wano Arc in One Piece, with the offspring of Kaido deciding to take the name of Kozuki Oden and assist Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates in taking down his father. Not just taking on the name of Oden, but his dreams as well, the Wano star has found himself becoming a fan-favorite, with creator Eiichiro Oda returning to the character to give Kaido's spawn a new makeover in a courtesan style.

While Yamato surviving the War For Wano was expected, many fans of the Straw Hat Pirates were shocked when the Wano resident decided to not join Luffy and his crew for their Final Arc, instead proclaiming that he would follow in the footsteps of Kozuki Oden proper by exploring his homeland and then the world. In the anime adaptation's latest installments, Yamato has been fighting against his father alongside Luffy, helping to create one of the most jaw-dropping animated sequences of the Shonen series so far as the two Wano resistance fighters were able to deliver some gnarly blows to the Beast Pirate captain.

Yamato: Savior of Wano

Eiichiro Oda is clearly a giant fan of his own work and that's a very good thing for fans, as the mangaka will routinely create new artwork and answer fan questions when it comes to the world of the Straw Hat Pirates, with his latest rendition of Yamato making its way to the sixteenth volume of One Piece Magazine in Japan:

Oda’s illustration of Oiran Yamato from One Piece Magazine Volume 16 (LQ) pic.twitter.com/lMn8yCGlF5 — ⚡️ Soulstorm ⚡️ (@Soul_StormOP) February 27, 2023

The War For Wano has been running for quite some time in One Piece's anime adaptation, but one of the biggest moments of this battle has yet to arrive. Monkey D. Luffy's Gear Fifth hasn't made its television debut, only receiving a brief cameo in the latest movie, One Piece Film: Red. With this ultimate transformation allowing Luffy to become a living cartoon, Toei Animation is going to have its work cut out for them in the continuing fight for Wano's future.

What do you think of this new art from the master of manga himself? Was Yamato your favorite character introduced in the Wano Arc in its entirety? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.