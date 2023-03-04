One Piece Releases New Final Saga Trailer

Following its 1997 debut, the Shonen series One Piece has followed Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates as each of the crew members attempt to fulfill their respective lifelong dreams. While Luffy still has some distance to travel until he potentially comes the King of the Pirates, the Final Arc is setting the stage for the last battles that will take place in the world of the Grand Line. To help celebrate the final adventure, a new trailer for One Piece's manga has arrived online.

One Piece's Final Arc might be the last storyline of the series, but it seems as though the arc might be split into different sections, as the recent encounter with the mad scientist known as Dr. Vegapunk is being heralded as the "Egghead Saga". Besides coming into contact with quite a few Vegapunks, Luffy and his crew were able to learn quite a bit of new information when it comes to the Devil Fruits, the edibles that grant swashbucklers unique superpowers while also making it impossible for them to swim in the oceans they sail. While learning more from Vegapunk, Luffy was also fighting against Rob Lucci to kick off the explosive events taking place as a part of the Final Arc.

One Piece: Final Arc Trailer

One Piece's Official Twitter Account shared the new trailer for the Final Arc of the Straw Hat Pirates, using an ingenious combination of artwork from the manga and an eight-bit style that re-imagines Luffy and his crew as pixelized video game characters which fit into the Dr. Vegapunk aesthetic:

While the Final Arc has begun in One Piece's manga, the anime adaptation is still neck deep in the War For Wano as Luffy and Yamato are fighting against the Beast Pirate Captain known as Kaido. While Toei Animation has perfectly captured the beats of the Wano Arc, one of its biggest challenges might be on the way as the animation house will be responsible for bringing Luffy's Gear Fifth to the small screen. While One Piece: Red gave us a quick look at Luffy's ultimate transformation during its final fight, the television series will be showing Gear Fifth at length if it continues following its source material.

What do you think of this new trailer for the final big arc for the Straw Hat Pirates? How long do you think One Piece will last before Luffy and his crew sails into the sunset?