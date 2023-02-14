One Piece Promo Teases Onigashima's End

One Piece has finally kickstarted the third and final round between Luffy and Kaido, and the promo for the next episode of the series is bringing us closer to the climax of the Wano Country arc by teasing Onigashima's end! The anime series has been on a tear in the last couple of months as Luffy has been working his way back up to the roof of the Skull Dome in order to take on Kaido a third, and presumably final time. With the newest episodes of the series, Luffy has accomplished just that as his real fight against Kaido begins in full.

The newest episode of the series officially kicked off Luffy and Kaido's fight with an explosive clash of their fists that tore the sky above Onigashima open, and the next episode of the series is teasing the immediate fallout of this as Momonosuke Kozuki and Yamato need to somehow keep the island afloat while Luffy is focusing his efforts on taking down the Emperor. You can check out the preview for Episode 1052 of One Piece below as released by Toei Animation:

How to Watch One Piece Episode 1052

Episode 1052 of One Piece is titled "The Situation Has Grown Tense! The End of Onigashima!" and the promo for the episode teases it as such, "A large stock of explosives and weapons. If they fall, they will explode. Onigashima, transformed into a giant bomb, looms over the Flower Capital! To stop the flying death fortress that has begun to collapse, Yamato and Momonosuke's top-secret operation is launched!" As teased by the promo, Momonosuke's going to need to act quickly.

The newest episode of the series saw Momonosuke tapping into his new abilities as a dragon to develop Flame Clouds and use them to fly through the sky. Now he somehow needs to take this and save Onigashima from falling. It's going to be all on his and Yamato's shoulders too as Luffy definitely is going to have his hands full with making sure he somehow takes Kaido down for good. But that's all going to be much easier said than done, obviously.

What are you hoping to see in One Piece's next episode? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!