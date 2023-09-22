One Piece Cliffhanger Teases Gear 5 Luffy's Next Fight

The first season of One Piece's live-action series has wrapped and the War for Wano has ended in the shonen franchise's anime adaptation. With this summer seeing the long-awaited reveal of Luffy's Gear Fifth transformation, the manga has seen the Straw Hat Captain employ the form on a few occasions following his fight against Kaido. Now, with the arrival of the manga's latest chapter, the next major challenge for Monkey's ultimate form is on the way, thanks to one of the Straw Hats' greatest opponents.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of One Piece's manga, Chapter 1092, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into spoiler territory. Kizaru has long been one of the strongest military members that the Straw Hat Pirates have faced. The Navy Admiral was, in fact, a big reason as to why Luffy and his crew took two years to improve their powers and abilities before they would reunite and continue their quest to make their respective dreams come true. With the power of the Devil Fruit Pika Pika no Mi at his disposal, the higher-up in the World Government might just have met his match despite his ability to transform his body into light.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Gear Fifth's Next Big Challenge

With the Straw Hat Pirates adding Vegapunk to the Thousand Sunny's current roster, the World Government isn't too thrilled with the current series of events. Sending out Kizaru to capture the scientist, the long-awaited rematch between Luffy and the light-based Admiral has begun. Even with his added strength and using Gear Fourth, Luffy finds himself unable to halt Kizaru from his task, but the final pages sees Gear Fifth hitting the scene, which might just turn the tide of battle.

The other major instance that we saw Luffy bust out his ultimate transformation following the War For Wano was against Rob Lucci. The form that makes Monkey a living cartoon was more than enough to beat down Lucci and proved that Luffy is the one to beat in the shonen franchise's final saga.

Do you think Gear Fifth will be able to topple the Admiral who can be faster than light?