One Piece Cosplay Celebrates Gear 5 Luffy's Big Victory

The One Piece anime has reached the climax of the Wano Country arc as Luffy has cemented a massive victory over Kaido with the latest episode, and one awesome cosplay is helping to highlight just how big of a difference maker Gear 5 Luffy really was in the fight! Luffy had been struggling to fight Kaido throughout the entire Wano Country arc with three major losses before he got a breakthrough of any kind. It took Luffy outright being killed by Kaido on the roof of Onigashima's Skull Dome to unlock the true power hidden within his Devil Fruit and a brand new transformation.

But thankfully all of that struggle was worth it as with Gear 5, Luffy was able to finally close the gap of power between him and Kaido for the true final fight. The newest episode of the One Piece anime officially brought this long fight to an end as Luffy channeled the prayers of all of Wano's people who had been struggling for so long, and Luffy was able to clench a massive victory as a result. Artist thechrissymourns on TikTok is celebrating how far Luffy has come by perfectly bringing the Gear 5 transformation to life for this big victory! Check it out:

How to Catch Up With the One Piece Anime

One Piece's anime brought the Kaido fight nearly a decade since Luffy and Law first agreed to team up to fight the Emperor, and now the series is ready for a bright future. Luffy's new power and all of these major victories for the rest of the Straw Hats are going to change things as they get ready to leave the island and move on with the franchise proper as it heads to the Final Saga.

If you wanted to watch the One Piece anime now that Luffy and Kaido's fight is over, you can now stream the entire series so far (along with an English dub, specials, and movies) with Crunchyroll.

