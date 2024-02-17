One Piece Cosplay Hops With Carrot

One Piece's War For Wano Arc brought together more than a few swashbucklers in service of helping the Straw Hat Pirates defeat Kaido and his Beast Pirates. One of the biggest allies to Luffy and his crew was Carrot, an anthropomorphic warrior from the Mokomo Dukedom. First arriving during the Cake Island Arc and aiding the Straw Hats in the arc that took place prior to the final saga, one cosplayer has managed to bring Carrot to the real world long before her Netflix debut.

As mentioned previously, Carrot became a valuable ally to Luffy and company during the Cake Island Arc. In the fight against Big Mom and her family, Sanji was separated from his allies, causing the Inuarashi Musketeer Squad member to throw her hat into the ring. While Carrot might appear to be a friendly and meek participant in the history of the Grand Line, she can transform into a stronger iteration of herself that is far more threatening than her initial state. When the War For Wano came to a close, Carrot was given an opportunity that she could not turn down, leaving many anime fans to wonder if she'll appear in the final saga of the shonen series.

One Piece's Carrot in The Real World

During the original War For Wano storyline in the manga, Carrot was told that she would have the chance to be the new leader of her people. The anime adaptation took the opportunity to give the Mokomo Dukedom citizen a moment with Luffy and the crew before they left the isolated nation to sail their way to Egghead Island. Now that she has much more responsibility on her hands, it will be interesting to see if she aids the Straw Hat Pirates once again before the series ends.

For those waiting to see Carrot in the live-action adaptation, they might be waiting for quite some time. Considering when the Cake Island Arc takes place, it would mean that One Piece's live-action series would most likely be in its seventh or eighth season to hit this same moment. The Netflix adaptation is sticking closely to its source material, but the creative team could make an exception for this Straw Hat ally for a brief appearance.

Which One Piece character are you waiting to see in live-action? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.