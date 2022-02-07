One Piece Gears Up for Carrot’s Next Sulong Battle

One Piece is gearing up for a major Sulong comeback as Carrot unleashes her power once again with the newest episode of the series! The anime is now making its way through the war across Onigashima as Luffy and the rebel forces are getting into their respective fights for this first major phase of the arc. With the fights continuing to unfold through the island with the recent slate of episodes, there are many characters throughout that fans have needed to keep an eye on as everything continues to unfold. This includes Carrot and the Minks, who have their own scores to settle.

Although she was a major part of the Whole Cake Island arc, Carrot has taken a relative back seat as the Wano Country arc unfolded but that’s set to change fairly soon. The previous episode of the series had teased that she would be coming face to face with Perospero once more following their last interaction during the previous arc, and the newest episode brought this to fruition as it sets up her major comeback against the Charlotte Family member as she prepares for her long held vengeance.

Episode 1009 of the series sees Carrot stumbling on Perospero and while she understands that she needs to save all of her strength to help the other Minks and the Akazaya Nine against Kaido, she’s immediately brought back to when Pedro had sacrificed himself in order to stop the Charlotte Family member. Pedro had blown himself up in order to give Luffy and the others time to escape, but it was soon revealed to be only a brief nuisance against Perospero as it had only temporarily stalled him before he gave chase to the pirates soon after.

With this in mind, she worries about it for a bit before ultimately unleashing her Sulong power to help save Marco and attack Perospero. He immediately recognizes Carrot as the one that gave him so much trouble in the arc before, and soon it appears that they will be kicking off their much wanted revenge fight. Unfortunately, it won’t be until the future episodes where we’ll see whether or not Carrot can be successful in getting her much desired vengeance for Pedro.

