One Piece Anime Gives Carrot the Closure She Deserves

The time has finally arrived for the Straw Hat Pirates to leave Wano Country in One Piece. Fighting for the freedom of the country for years in our time, the long-awaited defeat of Kaido and his Beast Pirates can be seen as bittersweet as Luffy and company are now having to say goodbye to a number of their friends. While the Wano Arc might have ended some time ago in the manga, it only recently came to a close in the anime and gave us a more worthy farewell to Carrot in the process.

The Wano Arc didn't just see Luffy and the Straw Hats assembling once again to free the burdened nation but also brought back more than a few allies from the Straw Hat Pirates' past to lend a hand. Carrot, one of Luffy's most trusted allies, played a big role here, teaming up with the likes of Yamato in an effort to defeat the Beast Pirates. In the manga, Carrot's departure from Wano Country was a tad different from how it went down in recent episodes and fans are coming to appreciate how the rabbit hero was able to say goodbye to Luffy and the Straw Hats this time around.

One Piece: Goodbye Carrot

The manga revealed that Carrot was returning to the Mokomo Dukedom, joining the Inuarashi Musketeer Squad to protect the locale. While this is shown in the anime as well, it's done so as she says goodbye to the likes of Luffy, Nami, and Chopper. While it's possible that Carrot might return for the final arc, this also works as a way to bid a fond farewell to the character.

The Wano Arc was surprising for a number of reasons when it came to the Straw Hats, with a major shock being that Luffy didn't add some major characters to the Thousand Sunny's crew. Many One Piece fans were expecting Kaido's offspring, Yamato, to join the crew for the final arc, but is instead sticking to Wano to follow in the footsteps of Kozuki Oden. As the final saga continues in the manga, there might be more than a few characters from Wano who will return before the shonen series takes a final bow.

