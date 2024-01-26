One Piece Cosplay Puts Sanji in The Kitchen

Sanji is just as effective in the kitchen as he is on the battlefield, and new One Piece cosplay highlights his culinary skills.

One Piece's Sanji was one of the first swashbucklers to join Monkey D. Luffy's crew, and when it comes to making sure that the Straw Hat Pirates stay well-fed, he is for sure the most important. While Sanji has proven himself on the battlefield more times than anime fans can count, routinely using his hard-hitting kicks to take down big enemies, the Straw Hat chef might be far stronger in the kitchen. Now, one cosplayer has taken the opportunity to try to capture Sanji's culinary skills.

Much like the source material, One Piece's recent live-action series saw Sanji joining the Going Merry as he attempted to make his culinary dreams come true. Helping to run the restaurant Baratie with his mentor Zeff, the character played by Taz Skylar hit just as hard in the Netflix show as he did in the original series. In preparing for the role, Skylar didn't just work on his kicks in the gym to make sure he could pull off the high-flying movies, but he also trained in the kitchen to make sure his cooking skills were up to par. When One Piece's second live-action season arrives, there will be plenty for Sanji to do.

Sanji Hits The Kitchen

When it comes to the anime adaptation, Sanji recently scored a major victory during the events of the War For Wano Arc. While Luffy was busy fighting against Kaido, Sanji was face-to-face with the Beast Pirate known as King. Taunting the Straw Hat Chef with digs at his origin as a member of the Vinsmoke clan, Sanji was able to take down one of the biggest members of Kaido's forces.

The final saga is playing out in both One Piece's manga and anime, but the former has seen Sanji taking on one of the biggest challenges of his life. One of the Five Elders, Saturn, and the military man Kizaru have both Dr. Vegapunk and the Straw Hat Pirates in their sights, with Sanji currently trying to defeat them both alongside Franky. With this last saga aiming to see the Straw Hat Pirates sail off into the sunset, it will be interesting to see if all of Luffy's crew survives the experience.

