Netflix’s One Piece: Watch Sanji Get Into Character with a Delicious Cooking Lesson

Sanji has been with the Straw Hat Pirates since the early days of the series, mixing his cooking with fighting as he sought to find the All Blue and the rare fish that live within this ocean. With One Piece set to hit a new dimension via Netflix’s live-action adaptation, the actor that will be playing the Straw Hats’ chef, Taz Skylar, has shared some new images that prove the man who will be Sanji is working on his cooking skills.

Netflix might have seen a bump in the road with its latest anime adaptation, as Cowboy Bebop was canceled after one episode, but that hasn’t stopped the streaming service from moving forward with not just One Piece, but live-action adaptations of Avatar The Last Airbender and Yu Yu Hakusho as well. With One Piece having already begun production and shots seemingly beginning to leak of some of the ships that will be bringing the East Blue Saga to life, it’s no surprise to see that the actors who will be portraying the Straw Hats are getting into the spirit of the series.

Taz Skylar took to Instagram to share shots of the actor perfecting his cooking skills as One Piece’s live-action adaptation with previous videos having hit the net that showed off Taz practicing his kicks as well to truly hone all aspects of the Straw Hats’ chef Sanji:

Eiichiro Oda, creator of the Shonen series, lent his thoughts on the casting of Taz as Sanji, along with the other Straw Hats, as he takes a hands-on approach to the live-action adaptation:

“Their face, the size of their mouths and hands, their aura, the way they carry themselves, their voice, their acting skills, their height, the balance amongst the Straw Hat Crew, etc…!” Oda continued, “We decided on this cast after numerous discussions involving people around the world! These are the people who will be our Straw Hat Pirates! It’ll take a bit more time to get this show done, but we’ll continue to do our best to deliver a show that we’re confident will be enjoyed by everyone around the world! Look forward to more updates in the future!”

