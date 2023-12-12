Netflix's One Piece Star Admits the Cast Was Scared Of Its Reception

Netflix's live-action One Piece had quite a hill to climb. Thanks to a number of live-action anime adaptations that failed to garner a "thumbs up" from fans, many were skeptical when it came to this new take on the Straw Hat Pirates. With both critics and fans alike receiving this new take on the Grand Line with open arms, one of the biggest members of the cast recently dove into how nervous the Straw Hats were when it came to whether or not the series would succeed.

Netflix's One Piece became such a hit that it was quickly confirmed for a season two, with the manga's creator Eiichiro Oda taking the chance to confirm the series' upcoming comeback. Oda played a heavy role in bringing the Straw Hats' story to life, acting as Executive Producer. When it came to confirming that a second season was on the way, Eiichiro took the opportunity to all but confirm that the series would be introducing viewers to Tony Tony Chopper. Following the initial five Straw Hat Pirates, Chopper will be added as a part of the Drum Island Arc and will act as the crew's doctor when he finally hops aboard the live-action Going Merry.

Sanji Cooks Up Relief

Mangafest is an annual event that celebrates "the world of Japanese culture, arts and crafts, games, and entertainment". One of the biggest headliners of this year's event was none other than Taz Skylar, the live-action Sanji. Taking part in a "Q And A" session, Skylar revealed that himself and his fellow Straw Hats were on pins and needles when it came to reviews of their series, but were beyond relieved when reviews brought them some good news as to fan reception.

So the premiere night they were coming home (from a party we supposed, he didn’t say it) and Taz was in the car with Iñaki and Jacob and their phones popped out with messages about the show. Iñaki started screaming that someone said the tv show was going really good. — Tess 💜 | Eras Tour Madrid+Warsaw | Guts Lisboa (@Bloggertessa) December 10, 2023

The first season of Netflix's One Piece stuck closely to the source material, and with Eiichiro Oda and the showrunners staying on board, the second season will most likely do the same. Outside of the Drum Island Arc, the next season will most likely follow the "Alabasta Arc" which will see the Straw Hat Pirates traversing a desert kingdom. If this is the case, Tony Tony Chopper will be joined by the likes of Ace, Nico Robin, and Crocodile to name a few.

What are your predictions for the second season of the live-action Straw Hats?