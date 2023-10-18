One Piece Cosplay Adorably Highlights Sanji and Zoro's Best Wano Moment

One Piece really put Sanji and Zoro through the wringer as two of the Straw Hats' top fighters in the war across Onigashima, and one adorable cosplay is helping to highlight their funniest moment when Sanji had to carry around a very injured and bandaged Zoro. Sanji and Zoro's rivalry is one of the best aspects of Eiichiro Oda's original manga series overall, but the two of them had been kept separated for quite a while as while Luffy was seeking out Sanji at Whole Cake Island, Zoro and a few others had snuck their way into Wano Country for the war ahead.

Their reunion at Wano was already a big deal in its own right as it was the first time they were going to be in the same fight for quite a long time, and this was taken even further when they started to fight across Onigashima. At one point Zoro had received grave looking injuries in the fight against Kaido, and had to be bandaged in a way he couldn't move around in order to properly heal. Sanji needed to carry him around at one point as a result, and now that's been adorably brought to life with cute cosplay shared by Toei Animation. Check it out below:

One of the most creative cosplays that we were fortunate to have at our booth during #NYCC2023! 👏👏👏 #OnePiece #Cosplay pic.twitter.com/qBRWLrIggi — Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) October 17, 2023

