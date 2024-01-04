One Piece Cosplay Imagines Nami And Sanji as a Power Couple

The Straw Hat Pirates are sailing their final saga in One Piece's manga and anime, with each member of Luffy's crew attempting to make their dreams come true. While Sanji wishes to be the best chef in the Grand Line, he also wouldn't mind settling down with any of the beautiful women he's encountered over the shonen's history. Now, a pair of cosplayers imagine Sanji and Nami as the ultimate anime power couple.

During the War For Wano Arc, both Sanji and Nami found themselves fighting on their own when it came to some of the isolated nation's biggest threats. In fighting against the Beast Pirate Queen, Sanji fought against a twisted version of himself thanks to the villain learning some of his moves. On the flip side, Nami was able to get a new ally as the cloud-like character, Zeus, flipped the script and left Big Mom's entourage in favor of the Straw Hats.

Sanji x Nami: A Couple to Die For

In 2023, the live-action Sanji, Taz Skylar, discussed how his portrayal changed when it came to bringing the Straw Hat chef to life, "And it was the same with the way that he reacts or the way that he interacts with women, there was a translation to be had. And I think at the root of it, the root of any reaction is why you're reacting like that. And I think for me, it came down to caring. As in, the background that he has with women in terms of the relationship he had with his mother, the relationship he had with his sister, the way that they interacted with him as opposed to the way that his brothers and his father used to interact with him.

Skylar continued by addressing the "elephant in the room" when it came to Sanji's obsession with women, "That to me, speaks volumes about why he may have a certain relationship with women in general and how we may react to it. In the sense that I don't have to question at all why he cares so much about women. And that's what I was hanging on to throughout it. So as opposed to trying to really meter whether it comes off as creepy or whether it comes off as flirty, I would just imbue it with, "I really care about this person." And hopefully what came out was a good translation. I won't judge the result; I'll just tell you about the process."