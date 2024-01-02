One Piece Anime Releases Its Official Vegapunk Designs

The Egghead Island Arc is set to have big ramifications on the Straw Hats and the anime designs have made their way online.

One Piece had a big year in 2023, and 2024 is looking to throw some big curveballs at the Straw Hat Pirates as well. As the final saga continues in the pages of the shonen's manga, the anime adaptation is set to explore the Egghead Island Arc. With Dr. Vegapunk and his supporting cast aiming to make a grand splash on the small screen, the anime has shared the designs for the players that are set to play a major role in the lives of Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hats.

While the final saga is underway thanks to One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda, it might still be quite some time before we see the Straw Hat Pirates sail off into the sunset. Thanks to the events of the Wano Arc, the Straw Hats have been able to see some serious power boosts, most specifically with Luffy and his Gear Fifth transformation. Even with the new powers at his disposal, victory for Luffy isn't assured as he has been fighting against some of the strongest members of the World Government in allying himself with Dr. Vegapunk. When these battles are brought to the small screen, they'll be some of the biggest fights of the anime to date.

Dr. Vegapunk And Company Are Anime Bound

Vegapunk is one of the most intelligent scientists in the Grand Line and has plenty to show for it. In originally working for the World Government, the egghead brainiac worked quite thoroughly in learning all her could about the Devil Fruit. As was the case in the manga, anime fans can expect a further breakdown into the edibles that have given both swashbucklers and military men their fair share of super powers.

Official anime renders for the 7 Punks! #OnePiece pic.twitter.com/z4uPtskEfZ — Artur – Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) December 24, 2023

Along with the arrival of Dr. Vegapunk and his followers, One Piece's anime will be harboring a distinct new style for its final saga. With Wit Studio working with Netflix to create a reboot of the series titled "The One Piece", the Grand Line has a bright future ahead of it. While not confirmed to arrive this year, Netflix's live-action adaptation is in the works as well to further flesh out Eiichiro Oda's universe.

What do you think of the anime designs for Dr. Vegapunk and his allies? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.