One Piece Cosplay Sings With Ultimate Diva Uta

One Piece's live-action adaptation was only able to introduce a fraction of the characters that make up Eiichiro Oda's long-running manga series. Covering a good portion of the East Blue Saga, Netflix's take on the world of the Grand Line has become a success that might warrant future seasons. While it might take quite some time for Shanks' daughter Uta to hit the series, if ever, that isn't stopping cosplayers from bringing the Ultimate Diva to life who made her first appearance in One Piece Film: Red.

Uta's status as Shanks' daughter was quite a surprise for fans, but Monkey D. Luffy had known this fact long before he had set sail on the Grand Line in an effort to become the king of the pirates. In the latest film of the franchise, which has also become its most successful, Shanks and Luffy aren't able to have the reunion that many fans were hoping for, but the Straw Hats were able to encounter Uta. To further explore the early friendship between Luffy and Uta, the anime television series took the opportunity to create special episodes that explored the earlier days of both and how Red-Haired Shanks factored into the equation.

One Piece's Ultimate Cosplay Diva

Uta has yet to return following the end of One Piece Film: Red, though time might be limited when it comes to a potential comeback. As the manga has laid out the final saga of the series, Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates have their hands full as numerous forces are aiming to get their hands on the One Piece treasure. Monkey and his crew could certainly use all the help they can get as the final battle approaches.

One Piece has released fifteen films in its history and while no future films have been confirmed, it wouldn't be a surprise if there was at least one more prior to the end of the manga. As the War For Wano nears its conclusion in the television series, the final saga will hit the small screen and start the journey hat will be the Straw Hats' last.

