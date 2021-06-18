One Piece Creator Teases a Curious Detail About Gold Rogers

✖

Eiichiro Oda hasn't been shy about connecting with fans about the world he created in One Piece, and in a recent exchange, the mangaka hinted at a surprising detail about the former king of the pirates, and the swashbuckler that discovered the One Piece, in Gol D. Roger. With the flashback exploring the past of Kozuki Oden, one of Wano Country's most famous denizens, we got a new look at Roger in his prime, right before he had discovered the great treasure that had kicked off the anime series and remains the target of Monkey D. Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates.

During said Wano flashback, we didn't just learn more about Roger in the process, with the king of the pirates taking on Oden as one of his crew members, but we also got to see him at his full strength, battling against Whitebeard in an encounter that lasted for days. While Oden was able to become a part of Roger's crew, it wasn't able to ultimately save his life, as his return to his homeland saw him being boiled alive by Kaido and Orochi, eventually shot in the head and leaving a legacy that continues to this day and has touched the hearts of the Straw Hat Pirates attempting to dethrone the Beast Pirates.

Twitter User New World Artur shared this interesting detail about Gol D. Roger in which Oda hinted at the fact that there might be more to the pirate captain's encounter with the children of Oden, hinting that the pirate king seems to have a history with a mysterious baby:

#SBS99: Oda hints that Roger's dialogue about having interacted with a baby in the past will come to play in the future pic.twitter.com/kwbc7Mg662 — Artur - Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) June 3, 2021

Currently, the Wano Arc is blowing fans away in both the anime and the manga, as the war between the Straw Hats and the Beast Pirates rages on. While a winner has yet to be determined, it has definitely proved itself to be one of the biggest battles of the Shonen franchise to date and it's clear that the world of the Grand Line will never be the same.

What do you think will come from this interesting factoid hinted at by Oda?