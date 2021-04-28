One Piece Laughs Aloud with Luffy and Gol D Roger Comparison

✖

One Piece began with the story of Gol D. Roger, the pirate king who discovered the titular treasure that Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates are attempting to find, and it seems that in the War for Wano taking place in the headquarters of Kaido and his Beast Pirates, Monkey has shown a side of himself that is quite familiar. As Luffy tests his strength against the captain of the Beast Pirates, it seems that his training has paid off as the current battle is far different from the initial fight of Wano that saw Monkey receive a beating.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of One Piece's manga, Chapter 1011, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into spoiler territory for the War for Wano Arc.

Luffy and several members of the Worst Generation have been battling against the combined power of Kaido and Big Mom, with the captain of the Beast Pirates taking on a brand new form that is halfway between his human form and his dragon transformation. Monkey himself spent his time prior to the war training by slamming his fists against slabs of steel, allowing him to actually damage Kaido with some serious blows.

Twitter User New World Artur shared the panel from One Piece's manga that has Luffy laughing and smiling during his one-on-one fight with Kaido, which was akin to Gol D. Roger's style as we saw recently in the flashback battle between the king of the pirates and Whitebeard:

For context, in Japanese, the word used here can mean both "smiling" and "laughing", so it can be translated eitherway, translation above is mine. It's the same word used for "he laughed", so I like that wording more since it ties into Luffy (and Roger's) general character — Artur - Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) April 25, 2021

While Luffy has more than a few similarities with the man who discovered the One Piece treasure, the captain of the Straw Hats is seeking to carve out a path all his own as he works toward his goal of becoming king of the pirates and making the seas a far safer place to travel in the Grand Line.

Do you think Luffy is on his way to being the heir apparent of Gol D. Roger? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.