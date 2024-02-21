One Piece Cosplay Depicts The Live-Action Series' Next Big Bad, Crocodile

While hardly confirmed at this point, the live-action One Piece series on Netflix will more than likely explore the Alabasta Arc. With the showrunners for the smash success routinely stating that they are sticking close to the source material, it would paint a picture that a fight featuring Monkey D. Luffy and Crocodile is on its way. There has been no actor confirmed to play the big bad of Alabasta so far, but that isn't stopping anime cosplayers from sharing their takes on the shonen antagonist.

Whoever brings Crocodile to life in the Netflix series will have their work cut out for them. The Warlord of the Sea has an interesting background in that he attempts to overtake the Alabasta region by pretending to be its savior while working to take down King Cobra. Like so many other swashbucklers on the Grand Line, Crocodile partook of a Devil Fruit that granted him some wild abilities. On top of a keen mind and ruthless personality, the would-be king of Alabasta ate the Suna Suna no Mi Fruit. The particular Devil Fruit allows Crocodile to transform himself into sand, which proves to be quite a tricky power for the rubber Straw Hat Captain to defeat.

Who Will Be The Live-Action Crocodile?

Crocodile won't be the only villain that will be a part of the live-action series' second season if it continues to follow One Piece's source material. On top of the head of Baroqueworks, the Alabasta Arc sees the Straw Hats fighting against several of Crococdile's underlings. During the Drum Island Arc, Luffy and company might not be fighting Crocodile and company, but the likes of Wapol will give them their fair share of hassles.

Crocodile might not have been a major threat to the Straw Hat Pirates immediately following the Alabasta arc, but the Warlord has played a role in One Piece to this day. In the final saga, the would-be Alabasta ruler has thrown in his lot with Mihawk and Buggy to create the Cross Guild. Looking to discover the One Piece treasure, it would seem that Crocodile might be having a Straw Hat reunion in the near future.

Which actor do you think would knock it out of the park if they were to play Crocodile? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.