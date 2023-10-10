One Piece Releases Episode of Alabasta Movie for Free

One Piece is currently in the works on Season 2 of its live-action series with Netflix, and Toei Animation is celebrating by releasing the anime's special Episode of Alabasta movie online for free for a limited time! The first season of the live-action One Piece series came to an end with the tease that the East Blue saga of Eiichiro Oda's original manga series came to an end, and it meant that Luffy and the Straw Hats would be then moving onto the Grand Line in the coming season of the series. It means some big arcs are on the way.

One Piece Season 2 is still far off from its release with Netflix, but there are some big arcs that the new episodes could be taking on with its next wave of episodes. One of the first major areas of the Grand Line is Alabasta and everything that comes with it, and now fans can check out a taste of what's to come with the release of One Piece Episode of Alabasta: The Desert Prince and the Pirates. Available for free streaming with One Piece's official YouTube channel through October 1st with English subtitles (in the United States and Canada), check it out below.

One Piece: What Is Episode of Alabasta?

One Piece Episode of Alabasta: The Desert Prince and the Pirates is a remixed version of the anime's take on the Alabasta arc from Eiichiro Oda's original manga that gathers it all into a single runtime. It speeds through some of the events to cover all of the big beats, so fans curious about the arc will be glad to know there's still plenty of potential ground to cover when the live-action One Piece series gets to this very important area. Toei Animation teases the Episode of Alabasta special as such:

"The island kingdom of Alabasta is about to erupt in civil war – a war engineered by Crocodile, one of the Seven Warlords of the Sea, and his criminal organization Baroque Works. Monkey D. Luffy, his Straw Hat pirates and Princess Vivi race to the island, where the strongest warriors of Baroque Works wait to stop them. Can Vivi and her friends stop an entire war? And how can Luffy fight Crocodile, when Crocodile can turn into sand?"

