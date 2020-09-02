One Piece Cast Announces Rare Panel for Crunchyroll Expo

✖

The coronavirus pandemic has had to have a number of anime series take some new steps in order to share their stories with the world, and a number of anime conventions have had to do the same by going entirely digital, such as the upcoming Crunchyroll Expo 2020 which has just announced a special One Piece panel which will premiere a very special Chopper focused film. The premiere of "One Piece: Episode of Chopper: The Miracle Winter Cherry Blossom" is coming straight from Toei Animation and will also feature a live chat with the main voice cast of the series!

While the unique episode has already aired in Japan, first premiering in the East in 2008, this will be the first official airing in North America for the unique tale that features the reindeer doctor of the Straw Hat Pirates. Acting as the ninth feature length film of the series and retelling the story of the Drum Island arc, the feature length film focuses on the Straw Hats in a winter environment with the focus placed on the lovable mascot of the crew that is aiming to make Monkey D. Luffy the King of the Pirates by searching for the legendary treasure known as the One Piece.

Toei Animation shared the announcement via their social media account, that the panel will be taking place at Crunchyroll Expo 2020 beginning on September 4th at 10AM Pacific Time and will feature appearances by Mayumi Tanaka, Kazuya Nakai, Hiroaki Hirata, and Ikue Otani who are the voices of Monkey D. Luffy, Roronoa Zoro, Sanji, and Chopper respectively:

Join us at Virtual Crunchyroll Expo for the North American premiere of the film, "One Piece: Episode of Chopper: The Miracle Winter Cherry Blossom" with a special showcase featuring the main cast of #OnePiece! It all begins on 9/4 at 10am PT! #VCRX https://t.co/EZ8WLunfgR pic.twitter.com/QErhctPkqf — Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) September 1, 2020

Currently in the One Piece series, Chopper is joining the rest of his crew once again in an adventure that is looking to continue to spread their reputation across the Grand Line via the dangerous battles that are taking place within the Wano Arc. While the recent arc hasn't focused on Tony Tony as much as say Luffy and Zoro, there's definitely been plenty of wounds that he's had to work on!

Will you be watching this panel at Crunchyroll Expo 2020? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Straw Hat Pirates!

