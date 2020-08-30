One Piece: Eiichiro Oda May Not Make a New Series After His Hit Manga Ends

✖

The creator of One Piece has spent the last of decades working hard on the manga. Eiichiro Oda began drafting his one-shot of One Piece back in the early 1990s before it was published in 1996. After all of these years, Oda has become one of Japan's top creators thanks to the Straw Hat crew's popularity. But as it turns out, the artist has nothing in mind to draw after One Piece comes to an end.

Fans were given an in-depth look at Oda's life and workflow this past week thanks to an interview. The piece checked in on the creator admits his work on the Wano Country arc. During the chat, Oda was asked whether he has a project to work on after One Piece ends, and he said there's nothing on his plate.

According to a summary by fan-translator sandman_ap, Oda has no idea whether he will draw another manga. That revelation may come as a surprise to fan, but not every artist is like Hiro Mashima. Sometimes, one hit series is enough! Oda has spent close to thirty years working on One Piece, so it makes a lot of sense that he'd want to take a break.

While Oda doesn't know whether he'll do another manga, the writer does know where he is going with One Piece. The new interview saw Oda back up previous comments of his stating the manga would end in about five years. He isn't sure if that timeline will stick right now, but since Oda has known the ending of One Piece since the start, the artist knows the best path to get fans to the finale.

Do you think Oda will tackle another manga when he finishes One Piece? Or will he head into retirement instead?

