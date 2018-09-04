‘One Piece’ Creator Confirms Tony Tony Chopper Theory

One Piece fans aren’t afraid to share their love for Tony Tony Chopper, but the pirate guards his affection closely. Now, the creator of One Piece is opening up about the Straw Hat, and it seems Chopper may give his love to a familiar reindeer down the line.

Recently, SBS put out a new volume, and it contained lots of One Piece goodies. As usual, creator Eiichiro Oda did an answer corner for fan questions, and it was there the man addressed Chopper’s obvious crush on Milky.

When a fan wrote in to ask whether Chopper has heart eyes for the Mink, Oda said he cannot stop the feelings the reindeer has for the girl. And, just like fans theorized, the Straw Hat could start a family with the heroine.

“She’s a very rare specimen and can breed with humans and reindeer alike. If Chopper really loves her… I can’t stop it,” the manga artist wrote.

Of course, fans will know that Chopper already has a thing for Milky. The girl made her entrance sometime ago, and she is a member of the Guardians. The reindeer Mink is stationed within the Whale Forest Residential District, and she assists Chopper in finding Nekomamushi. Recently, Milky has been absent from the manga given the Straw Hat crew’s leave to Whole Cake Island and Wano. Still, the Mink tribe is on the crew’s mind given their work with Carrot, so Chopper still has time to figure out his wooing technique.

After all, if the Devil Fruit user wants a chance with Milky, he needs a solid plan. At least Oda admits the two could shack up and have a family if things all work out.

Eiichiro Oda‘s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan.

The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. Its popular anime has accumulated nearly 900 episodes, making it one of Japan’s longest running shonen shows. Currently, the series is exploring the ‘Whole Cake Island’ arc which has pit Monkey D. Luffy against Big Mom and her even bigger crew.