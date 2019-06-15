One Piece Artwork Imagines Chopper’s Most Monstrous Form Yet

One Piece has quite the cast of characters that make up the Straw Hat Pirates. Their captain is a young boy given rubber powers thanks in part to a mystical piece of fruit, their chef is a badass brawler who knocks out teeth more than he cooks up a steak, and there’s a skeleton in there for good measure. None may be as visually striking however as Chopper, a reindeer that joined the team after ingesting some devil fruit himself. The fruit gave him the power to invoke a number of transformations and one fan artist decided to portray his most terrifying one to date!

Reddit User Wafalo posted this artwork, displaying a much more horrifying version of Chopper than we have ever seen before:

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the artist has to be given serious props for painting this breathtaking and downright scary interpretation of Tony Tony Chopper, I doubt we’d see him take on a form like this at any point in the future of One Piece. This seems much more in line with the Bloodborne video game series than it does of the whacky and high seas adventures of Luffy and the gang.

Chopper is a unique case, besides simply being a reindeer, he also ate a devil fruit that allows him to transform from a reindeer into a humanoid reindeer and then into a full blown human should he choose. Following the time skip in the recent arcs of One Piece, Chopper has returned clearly having aged and put his time training to good use. The youngest member of the team is now lean, mean, and ready to put his transformations to good use (though hopefully this monstrous version won’t be appearing in the series any time soon!).

What do you think of this amazing monstrous display of an not yet seen transformation of the youngest member of the Straw Hat Pirates? What other cute creatures from the anime world would you like to see brought to life in a similar fashion? Let us know in the comments or feel free to hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.