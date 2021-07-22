Straw Hat Pirate Fans Celebrate One Piece Day
The day has come once again where fans of Eiichiro Oda celebrate the arrival of the Straw Hat Pirates and the world of the Grand Line via the Shonen series of One Piece, with the series debuting in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump twenty-four years ago to the day. With the mangaka stating that he is planning to end the series within the next five years, fans are definitely crossing their fingers that the story of Luffy and his friends will be able to celebrate thirty years in publication when all is said and done.
Viz Media shared the One Piece Day celebration through its Official Twitter Account, reminiscing how Luffy's journey to become the king of the pirates first began in a small barrel that saw the Straw Hat Pirate captain hitting the seas for the first time despite the fact that he can't swim:
It all started with a boy in a barrel named Monkey D. Luffy. To the future King of the Pirates!! 🍶
Happy #OnePieceDay! 🏴☠️ pic.twitter.com/82fhDZTPvg— VIZ (@VIZMedia) July 22, 2021
How are you celebrating One Piece Day? What is your favorite moment from the Shonen franchise? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.
Some Cosplay To Start Things Off
HAPPY ONE PIECE DAY#OnePieceDay— ⭐existing⭐➡️Dreamcon Virtual Cosplay Guest (@Grandpakitsu) July 22, 2021
I plan on cosplaying more from these amazing l o n g series pic.twitter.com/moSpXbcX7I
The Future King of the Pirates
LUFFY MY SUN🥺💖 #ONEPIECE #OnePiece982 #luffy And it’s #OnePieceDay SO- 👀💞 pic.twitter.com/SJaY4DP0In— Maria (@Yoru_chii) July 22, 2021
Celebrate The Kid
Happy #OnePieceDay #ワンピースの日!— CJ @ busy busy busy (@ceejindeed) July 22, 2021
I am the epitome of “oops all Kid Pirates” pic.twitter.com/tmFnYuw3FN
May Your Dreams Never End
24 years of #OnePiece 🏴☠️
Happy #OnePieceDay everyone 🤙
May your dreams never end.
(Pictured: Tokyo Tower, 2016) pic.twitter.com/WrTxI0X6Z9— Randy Troy (@RandyTroy) July 22, 2021
Don't Forget The Fan Art
Thank you! #ワンピースの日 #OnePieceDay pic.twitter.com/FCm3FOVqmb— Bao ~commissions open💕 (@YohohoBao) July 22, 2021
Shonen Greatness
24 years of greatness #OnePieceDay pic.twitter.com/inkhE7ZLWE— nathan⚡️ (@FrostyNate17) July 22, 2021
Sail The Seas Of The Manga
Happy #OnePieceDay! 🏴☠️
In honor of this occasion, I want to finally read the original manga! Let’s set sail for a great adventure!!! 💪🏽🧡 pic.twitter.com/KAEcBGipm5— Muscle Queen Maddie | 🏴☠️Ch. 1 (@DoctorMaddie) July 22, 2021
Mihawk Joins The Party
From the English voice of Mihawk (well, one of them) to all of the fans: THANK YOU for making this show as popular as it is. LOVE YOU GUYS!
Happy #OnePieceDay!!
Original art by @Sarieu45459 pic.twitter.com/hdA4Wsb4JE— John Gremillion (@jgrem) July 22, 2021
The GOAT
happy birthday to one of my favorite manga series— ً (@dmcenjoyer) July 22, 2021
Oda really is a goat for taking us on this adventure #OnePieceDay pic.twitter.com/YR8f30xWll