Straw Hat Pirate Fans Celebrate One Piece Day

The day has come once again where fans of Eiichiro Oda celebrate the arrival of the Straw Hat Pirates and the world of the Grand Line via the Shonen series of One Piece, with the series debuting in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump twenty-four years ago to the day. With the mangaka stating that he is planning to end the series within the next five years, fans are definitely crossing their fingers that the story of Luffy and his friends will be able to celebrate thirty years in publication when all is said and done.

Viz Media shared the One Piece Day celebration through its Official Twitter Account, reminiscing how Luffy's journey to become the king of the pirates first began in a small barrel that saw the Straw Hat Pirate captain hitting the seas for the first time despite the fact that he can't swim:

