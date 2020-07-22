One Piece Fans Gather to Celebrate the Manga's 23rd Anniversary

It is hard to believe, but One Piece has been around for well over two decades now. Eiichiro Oda began thinking up the pirate's tales a long time ago, and this week marks a major moment for the manga. July 22 marks the anniversary of One Piece's publication, and the series is turning 23 years old today.

Yes, you heard that right! One Piece is 23 years old. Monkey D. Luffy may still be a teen after all these years, but he's got the wisdom of someone much older. Or at least we think he does...

For fans of the series, they have taken to social media like Twitter and Reddit to celebrate all things One Piece. It isn't every day a manga turns 23 years old, and this title is particularly special. While there are other long-running manga out there, few if any can say they are as popular as One Piece.

The manga has surged back into popularity in the West as of late, but it has never let up its grip overseas. One Piece is a verifiable legend in Japan as well as other countries like South Korea. Luffy's journey has become a multi-generational one as fans who picked up the manga 23 years ago have introduced it to their kids. One Piece has become a family affair for many, and its weekly chapters haven't softened a bit.

In fact, One Piece feels stronger than ever thanks to the ongoing Wano Country arc. Luffy and the Straw Hats are about to take part in a war on par with the one at Marineford. With Kaido and Big Mom ready to fight, it falls to the Wano Rebels to take the country back, and fans admit there's no better arc than this one to be happening on the manga's anniversary.

