One Piece Fans Gather to Celebrate the Manga's 23rd Anniversary
It is hard to believe, but One Piece has been around for well over two decades now. Eiichiro Oda began thinking up the pirate's tales a long time ago, and this week marks a major moment for the manga. July 22 marks the anniversary of One Piece's publication, and the series is turning 23 years old today.
Yes, you heard that right! One Piece is 23 years old. Monkey D. Luffy may still be a teen after all these years, but he's got the wisdom of someone much older. Or at least we think he does...
For fans of the series, they have taken to social media like Twitter and Reddit to celebrate all things One Piece. It isn't every day a manga turns 23 years old, and this title is particularly special. While there are other long-running manga out there, few if any can say they are as popular as One Piece.
The manga has surged back into popularity in the West as of late, but it has never let up its grip overseas. One Piece is a verifiable legend in Japan as well as other countries like South Korea. Luffy's journey has become a multi-generational one as fans who picked up the manga 23 years ago have introduced it to their kids. One Piece has become a family affair for many, and its weekly chapters haven't softened a bit.
In fact, One Piece feels stronger than ever thanks to the ongoing Wano Country arc. Luffy and the Straw Hats are about to take part in a war on par with the one at Marineford. With Kaido and Big Mom ready to fight, it falls to the Wano Rebels to take the country back, and fans admit there's no better arc than this one to be happening on the manga's anniversary.
One Piece turns 23 today! 🎉 Happy birthday to a story that I personally have loved for many years & continue to love to this day. Here's to enjoying One Piece for how ever long we have left before it ends and beyond 🏝️☠️ #onepiece23 pic.twitter.com/PCqEKVTQfJ— One Piece Screens (@onepiecescreens) July 19, 2020
Today is the 23rd anniversary of One Piece! I can't believe how far we have come in the series and how much further we still have to go! Congratulations to Eiichiro Oda and here is to a great 23 years 💫 pic.twitter.com/T1aubxM8tK— One Piece (@OPfandom) July 19, 2020
One Piece is a massive work, 23 years in the making, all while produced by the same creator on a near-weekly basis. It has outlasted contemporaries and subsequent works. By dint of its length, scope, and publication, there truly is no other work quite like it in our time.— Grantomon the DigiDork (@grantthethief) July 22, 2020
The One Piece manga made it's debut on July 19th, 1997. 🏴☠️Happy Birthday One Piece!! 🎂 Congrats on turning 23!! 🎉
"Jordan!" pic.twitter.com/0rjyX6e63l— In Yurk House 🏠 (@SteveYurko) July 20, 2020
i’ve been with one piece for nearly 6 years now and thinking back, i’m so so SO thankful that i gave it a try bc it ended up being one of the greatest stories ever written.
thank you for 23 years of greatness, 🍺 here’s to many more to come
happy #OnePieceDay #OnePiece23Years pic.twitter.com/Yq1z2wwsRF— amanda⁷✖️🏴☠️ (@strawhatsyndrme) July 22, 2020
Happy birthday, my favorite manga of all time,One piece!If someone wants a really good and lengthy manga, I will 100% recommend One piece! I love One Piece! From it's world building to the characters, everything is great if not excellent about this manga!#OnePieceDay #onepiece23 pic.twitter.com/sRHk5TqMpx— RobertD 🇷🇴 (@RobertRDRD) July 22, 2020
apparently One Piece turns 23 this month as time flies 23 years and time flies so fast we are almost in chapters 1000, hope Wano-Kuni is great (😯 23 years) pic.twitter.com/MRTH81DR93— 💛 美咲Dジェニー 💛 (🌸cosplay Nico Robin🌸) (@misaki_jenny) July 22, 2020
You're looking pretty good for your age, #ONEPIECE. I wish I could say the same of my straw hat (& myself lol.) So much has happened in 23 years. I don't know what's on the horizon for you, but I know it'll be a wonderful adventure. Thanks for the thrills & laughs, OP. pic.twitter.com/jRReg441g5— Game Apartment 1C 🎮 (@GAMEAPARTMENT1C) July 22, 2020
