One Piece Discloses a Surprising Navy Death

One Piece is ready for war, and a war it will have. As the manga dives into its final act, the story's chess board is shifting in more complex ways than we have ever seen. Luffy is busy with Vegapunk while Shanks and Blackbeard continue their travels. Now, another death has left the One Piece fandom shocked, and it has put the Navy in a tough spot.

The update comes from One Piece chapter 1082 as the release went live this week. It was there fans turned their eyes to the Navy as a number of admirals and leaders met to discuss a comrade's death. It turns out T-Bone was murdered to everyone's dismay, and the Navy vice admiral was killed because of a bounty upon his head.

"The passing of Vice Admiral T-Bone, a figure beloved to many in the Navy and the public, sent shock waves around the world but the Navy did not reveal his cause of death," the One Piece manga confirmed. The chapter went on to spotlight a conversation about T-Bone, and it confirmed the bounty that sparked his murder was set by the Cross Guild.

"Once there are bounties out on Navy officers, the pirates aren't the only ones who want to collect the money," one Navy officer shared before another chimed in. "It happened in the Pepe Kingdom where over a thousand people die of hunger every year. Poverty and money will change a person. Not that I excuse whoever killed him."

The chapter goes on to reveal the situation around T-Bone's death, and the Cross Guild welcomes the killer into their midst. Buggy is the face of the welcome, but of course, Mihawk and Crocodile are running the show from behind. The two confirm a war has begun against the Navy now that the Cross Guild's bounties have led to violence. And as we all know, that kind of fight is what the organization wants.

The Cross Guild is not the only group itching for a fight, however. We know the World Government is waging an attack on its own at Egghead Island with Vegapunk and the Straw Hats. With soldiers and assassins at their call, the leaders are eager to keep the world from uncovering the truth of its dark past. Luffy and Vegapunk will do what it takes to see that truth set free, so that's more than enough reason to trade blows. This conflict doesn't even include the recent throwdown at the Reverie or the Revolutionary Army's move to squash the world's leaders. One Piece is about to get messy, and sadly, T-Bone will not be its last victim.

What do you think about this latest One Piece death...?