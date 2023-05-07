One Piece Creator Won't Approve Netflix's TV Series Until He's Satisfied

One Piece is currently in the works on its live-action TV series debut with Netflix, but the original creator behind it all revealed that he won't give the new series his approval until he's fully satisfied with it! Netflix's live-action adaptations are unfortunately a hit or miss case as while there are some great examples of an anime or manga being translated to the screen, there are just as many that come under fire from fans or even their respective creators. That means that all eyes have been on the now in production One Piece live-action series ever since it was first announced.

Although One Piece's live-action series was scheduled to release with Netflix some time this year, One Piece series creator Eiichiro Oda shared an update that seemed to tease that the wait for the new adaptation would be longer than expected. But at the same time, the creator also made sure to mention that the team behind the series is respecting the creator's wishes and they "promised" Oda that they would not launch the series until he's fully satisfied.

Ever since the beginning of our partnership with Eiichiro Oda, we have been working closely to bring the ONE PIECE live action to you — we welcome everyone to this adventurous world! pic.twitter.com/Woki8YZ27H — Netflix (@netflix) May 4, 2023

Why One Piece's Creator Isn't Satisfied With Netflix Series

"Considering my expected lifespan, I believe this is the last chance to bring One Piece to the entire world. If we're going to do it, I want to be able to supervise things while I'm still active," Oda began when explaining why the series has been in developing for so long since its initial announcement. "That's why I agreed to the live-action adaptation of One Piece back in 2016." But as Oda continued, he noted how much support Neflix has been showing him. "Since then, Netflix has committed enormous resources to the production. It was announced that the show will launch in 2023 but they'd promised that we won't launch it until I'm satisfied."

Teasing that the team behind the new One Piece series is currently in the midst of putting the final touches on each of the episodes, it seems like it won't be too much longer before the series hits. And while there's a wait for it, this update promises that fans won't see it until the creator behind One Piece himself is happy with how it all comes out.

What are you hoping to see from One Piece's new live-action series with Netflix? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!