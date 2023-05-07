One Piece Fires Up Sanji With His Strongest Attack Yet: Watch

One Piece has brought the fight between Sanji and Queen to an end with the latest episode, and the One Piece anime went all out by firing up Sanji with his strongest attack in the series to date! The One Piece anime has been working through the climax of the Wano Country arc, and that means fans have gotten to see the final few fights play out between the Straw Hats and Kaido's forces. Sanji and Zoro have been battling against Queen and King, and the One Piece anime has been hyping up the climax of Sanji's fight as it promised something big was on the way.

After setting the stage for the last few One Piece episodes, One Piece Episode 1061 has finally brought about the climax of Sanji's fight against Queen. Queen has been antagonizing Sanji directly over Sanji's connection with the Germa 66 army, and that came to a head as Sanji dealt with all of the changes happening to his body. But as Sanji came to realize that these changes won't actually change who he is as a member of the Straw Hat crew, Sanji unleashed his strongest attack yet, Ifrit Jambe, to beat Queen once and for all. Check it out:

One Piece: What Is Sanji's New Attack?

One Piece Episode 1061 sees Queen demonstrate even more of the modifications he made to his body modeled after each of Sanji's brothers. When the final attack is revealed to be a version of Sanji's own invisibility, Sanji is forced to confront all of the doubts he had about his own Vinsmoke past and what's happening to his body. But then he decides to use these changes to his advantage, and burns with hotter flames that ever before.

Using the Color of Arms Haki to coat his now powered up exoskeleton body, Sanji wraps his leg in a hotter blue flame. Dubbing this the Ifrit Jambe technique, Sanji deals a number of powerful kicks to Queen before eventually kicking him straight off the Onigashima island in full. It's such a powerful series of kicks that Sanji's left exhausted afterward, but for his efforts Sanji was able to secure another massive victory for the Straw Hat crew.

How did you like seeing Sanji's final attack against Queen in action in the One Piece anime? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!