Remember When ‘One Piece’s Creator Reinvented ‘Dragon Ball’?

Like One Piece and Dragon Ball and wished the two world would crossover more often? This sketch from One Piece’s creator puts a new spin on two favorites.

One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda once drew a sketch celebrating his love of fellow Weekly Shonen Jump property Dragon Ball:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The sketch features an old-school Goku, complete with Power Pole, riding on the Flying Nimbus with a very picturesque dragon in the background. Fans will note that Oda’s art style makes Goku resemble the hero of his own work, Monkey D. Luffy.

For those unfamiliar with One Piece, it’s a story about a kid named Luffy who mistakenly eats a first that turns his body to rubber. Using this new power, he rounds up a ragtag group of pirate friends with the intention of one day becoming the Pirate King.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

Toei Animation first adapted the series into an anime and began broadcasting in 1999. It has since then developed thirteen animated films, one OVA, several television specials, video games, and a ton of other merchandise. The English language broadcast was initially licensed by 4Kids Entertainment in 2004, but financial troubles led to the dropping of the license. Fans in the West had decried this adaptation for its many edits to the original Japanese language broadcast. It was later acquired by Funimation in 2007, and their English language dub is more faithful to the original.

One Piece is currently in the middle of the “Whole Cake Island” arc and is now streaming on Crunchyroll. Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 11:30 p.m.

Dig this One Piece style sketch of Goku? Talk to me @Valdezology.