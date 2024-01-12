One Piece Cosplay Highlights Nami's Egghead Arc Fit

A fun aspect of One Piece is that the Straw Hat Pirates will routinely change their outfits when it comes to being a part of new arcs, and/or discovering new locales on their never-ending quest. One Piece's Wano Arc finished by seeing Luffy and his crew venturing to their final arc, and arriving at the Egghead Arc to receive futuristic attire. With each member of the Thousand Sunny receiving a new look in preparation of meeting Dr. Vegapunk, one cosplayer has brought Nami's look to the real world.

The Egghead Arc is still taking place in One Piece's manga, seeing Luffy and his fellow swashbucklers not only coming face-to-face with Dr. Vegapunk, but learning quite a bit more about the Devil Fruit in the process. While discoveries were frequent in this recent storyline, there have also been some of the biggest fights of the shonen series to date taking place in the manga's pages. During his fight with Kaido, Monkey D. Luffy was able to learn how to jump into his ultimate form, Gear Fifth. Thanks to the challenges that are now facing the rubber pirate and his crew, he is putting his new transformation to the test.

One Piece: Egghead Nami

Following the War For Wano arc, Nami saw some big changes thanks to receiving a new ally as Big Mom's Zeus decided to switch sides. While the Straw Hat map maker might not have the same power level as the likes of Luffy and Zoro, she has remained an essential part of the Thousand Sunny since her original introduction. As One Piece sails toward its finale, Nami is sure to remain a big part of the shonen series.

When it comes to One Piece's live-action adaptation, it will be some time before it could ever hit the Egghead Arc. Nami, as shonen fans know, was played by actor Emily Rudd, who went to some wild lengths to make sure that she got the role. With Rudd recently announcing that she is a part of the cast of Delicious in Dungeon, it's clear that Nami's actor is all-in when it comes to the anime medium.

What has been your favorite look for Nami throughout One Piece's history? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.