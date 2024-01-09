One Piece Teases a New Island With Episode 1090 Promo

One Piece has finally kicked off the highly anticipated Egghead Arc of the anime with the newest episode of the series, and the promo for the next episode is teasing the introduction of the titular future island! One Piece's anime ended the Wano Country arc last year after four long years of Luffy struggling against Kaido, and that means 2024 will see the Straw Hats on their first new adventure following that big victory. It's an arc that's still being fleshed out in Eiichiro Oda's original manga run, and fans are excited to see all of its big events get adapted in full.

One Piece: Egghead Arc will be continuing with the next episode of the series as the previous episode ended with the tease that the Sunny was being attacked by a giant shark, and the promo for Episode 1090 sees that it's already sparked all sorts of chaos to bring about this next major arc of the series. But as the Straw Hats get ready to see what's ahead of them in their newest island adventure, you can check out the promo for One Piece Episode 1090 below.

How to Watch One Piece Episode 1090

One Piece Episode 1090 is titled "A New Island! Future Island Egghead" and the promo for the episode teases it as such, "The Straw Hats are thrown out into the snowy sea in the face of a powerful force! A new shadow closes in on the sinking Sunny, one threat after another looms. Does the place where the stray Luffy and the others have washed up on offer hope or despair?" Premiering in Japan on Sunday, January 14th (and Saturday, January 13th internationally), One Piece Episode 1090 will be streaming with Crunchyroll when it premieres, and will be available with Netflix in the near future.

One Piece: Egghead Arc is the first major arc of the Final Saga for Eiichiro Oda's original manga series. The anime has introduced a new opening theme performed by a returning Hiroshi Kitadani (who provided the anime's very first opening) titled "A-su!" and a new ending theme performed by a returning Maki Otsuki (who provided the anime's very first ending) titled "Dead Sunrise" for the occasion. New additions to the voice cast for the arc include the likes of Yohei Tadano as Dr. Vegapunk, Shuhei Sakaguchi as Shaka, Aya Hirano as Lilith, Ryoko Shiraishi as Edison, Tokuyoshi Kawashima as Pythagoras, Kaede Hondo as Atlas, and Mutsumi Tamura as York.

What are you hoping to see in One Piece's next episode? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!