Netflix's One Piece: Mackenyu Teases Season 2's Big Surprises

One Piece's live-action series is currently in the midst of production for Season 2 with Netflix, and Mackenyu, the star behind Roronoa Zoro, is teasing some of the big surprises coming in the next season! One Piece's live-action debut was one of the best received anime and manga adaptations of the last few years, and really took over Netflix for a few weeks when it debuted on the streaming service last Summer. That's why it was no surprise to find out that Netflix had plans to bring the live-action series back for another season in the near future.

One Piece Season 2 is still quite a bit a ways off, and there is quite a lot that the series can draw from from Eiichiro Oda's original manga series for its events. Speaking to Augustman ahead of the new season, Mackenyu dropped some teases about what could be coming in One Piece's future. While noting there is currently no script or shoot date for the new season as of the time of the interview, Mackenyu revealed he's particularly excited for one new character's introduction.

Netflix's One Piece: Zoro Teases Season 2

"I'm so excited for season two of One Piece," Mackenyu began. "Actually, I do not know at all what's coming up. There is not yet any script or shoot date yet as of now, so there is not much I can share about that." But in terms of what has been confirmed, Mackenyu is excited to see Chopper, "Chopper's going to be there, definitely," he added. So while it's not a concrete tease about the future of the series, it's also a confirmation that the new season isn't that far into its production quite yet.

One Piece Season 2 is now in the works, and following the end of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes late last year, production of the series has moved into full swing. There has yet to be a confirmation of a potential release date or window as of the time of this writing, but we might be looking at a potential 2025 release for the new episodes. But with Chopper and other key characters making their debut, it will likely be worth the wait.

