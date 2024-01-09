One Piece Anime Debuts New Eyecatchers for Egghead Arc

One Piece has officially started its anime adaptation of the Egghead Arc with the first new episode of the year, and with this new arc cause a new set of eyecatchers for the episodes as well! One Piece ended the struggle against Kaido after four long years of the anime, and now that means it's finally time for the anime to explore the Straw Hats' next major adventure following the Wano Country arc. The newest episode of the anime has finally started to take on this brand new arc, and has undergone a major makeover for the Straw Hats in the process.

One Piece's anime has a special eyecatcher in between the commercial breaks before the first and second acts of an episode, and each of these eyecatches has been different for many of the arcs we've seen over the years. The anime continued this trend with the start of the Egghead Arc in Episode 1089 of the series, and has debuted two new eyecatcher sequences that continue to show off the makeovers that the Straw Hats will be getting for their future island adventure. Check them out below.

How to Watch One Piece's Egghead Arc

One Piece: Egghead Arc is the first major arc of the Final Saga for Eiichiro Oda's original manga series. This arc sees Luffy and the Straw Hats crash landing on the island with Dr. Vegapunk's mysterious island laboratory, and it sparks a major conspiracy with the World Government that's still unfolding in the newest chapters of the manga. You can find the newest episodes of One Piece now streaming with Crunchyroll, and they will begin streaming with Netflix on January 13th as well.

The anime has also introduced a new opening theme performed by a returning Hiroshi Kitadani (who provided the anime's very first opening) titled "A-su!" and a new ending theme performed by a returning Maki Otsuki (who provided the anime's very first ending) titled "Dead Sunrise" for the occasion. New additions to the voice cast for the arc include the likes of Yohei Tadano as Dr. Vegapunk, Shuhei Sakaguchi as Shaka, Aya Hirano as Lilith, Ryoko Shiraishi as Edison, Tokuyoshi Kawashima as Pythagoras, Kaede Hondo as Atlas, and Mutsumi Tamura as York.

What do you think of One Piece's new eyecatchers for the Egghead Arc? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!