One Piece Reveals New English Dub Cast Additions

✖

One Piece's English dub release is continuing to make it through the Punk Hazard arc, and Funimation has revealed a new set of additions to the massive cast! Following the surprise return of the English dub not too long ago that officially kicked off the Punk Hazard arc for fans, Funimation has previously confirmed that the series will be making its return with new dubbed episodes next month with Season 10 Voyage 2. Now that the dub is gearing up to return with new episodes, this also means new characters will be on the way as well.

Season 10 Voyage 2 of the dub includes Episodes 588-600 of the series (sans the special crossover with Dragon Ball Z and Toriko seen in Episode 590 of the original Japanese language release). This means we'll be seeing more of characters like Kin'emon, Caesar Clown, and the introduction of many of the children seen throughout Caesar's laboratory during the course of the arc. The new additions to One Piece's English dub cast break down as such (as revealed through Funimation's official Twitter account):

Jerry Jewell as Caesar Clown

Chris Ryan as Kin'emon

Janelle Lutz as Monet

Jennifer Alyx as Mocha

Randy Aguebor as Brownbeard

Ray Gestaut as Hyotauros

Ryan Reynolds as Synd

Kristen McGuire as Ally

Kate Oxley as Biyo

Madeleine Morris as Dolan

Terri Doty as Uzu

Season 10 Voyage 2 will be available on digital storefronts Microsoft TV & Movies, PlayStation Store, Amazon Video beginning on August 11th. For those looking to own a physical copy, or are hoping to stream the episodes through FunimationNOW like the last batch, these episodes will be available to stream starting on September 1st and will hit shelves with the home video release on September 8th.

For those looking to catch up with the English dub of the Punk Hazard arc before these new episodes hit, you can currently find it streaming through FunimationNOW. The dub has been a huge hit with fans so far, so these new cast additions have a lot to live up to! Are you excited to see the next batch of One Piece's English dubbed episodes? How do you feel about the English dub release of the series so far? Which arcs are you most excited to see the dub tackle in the future? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.