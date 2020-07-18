One Piece Reveals Release Date for New English Dub Episodes

✖

During FunimationCon2020, Funimation announced the next batch of English dubbed One Piece episodes would be on the way soon, but now they have confirmed it will be sooner than expected as they have revealed the release date for the next batch of episodes. Previously announcing an August release window for this second batch of dubbed episodes, Funimation has now confirmed on their official website that Season 10 Voyage 2 will be available on digital storefronts Microsoft TV & Movies, PlayStation Store, Amazon Video beginning on August 11th.

One Piece Season 10 Voyage 2 includes Episodes 588-600 of the Punk Hazard arc of the anime, but unfortunately will not include Episode 590 of the series. This episode was a special crossover with Dragon Ball Z and Toriko, and thus will not be included in the next batch of dubbed episodes.

For those who would rather stream the episodes or own them as a physical copy, thankfully they will be available through those means at a later date. First they will be available to stream through FunimationNOW on September 1st, and then will be releasing on physical home video media on September 8th.

Thankfully, One Piece fans did not have to wait too long in between these new episode releases. After a long hiatus, the English dub release of the series surprisingly came back earlier this year with the official start of the Punk Hazard arc. This initial batch for Season 10 of the series is currently available to stream on FunimationNOW for those who want to completely catch up before this second batch of episodes releases. The dub's return has been met with nothing but praise with fans, so there's definitely an excitement to see it continue so soon!

