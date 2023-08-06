One Piece: Gear 5 Luffy's Debut is Already Crashing Streaming Services
One Piece Episode 1071 is crashing streaming service Crunchyroll as fans flock to Gear 5 Luffy's anime debut.
One Piece has finally brought the highly anticipated Gear 5 Luffy to the anime with the newest episode, and the premiere of One Piece Episode 1071 is already crashing streaming sites all over the web! One Piece's anime has been working towards the true climax of the Wano Country arc as Luffy and Kaido fought on the roof of Onigashima's Skull Dome, and the anime took a final step towards this grand finale when Luffy lost to Kaido for a third time. But rather be the end of the fight, it was actually the first step in Luffy's biggest comeback yet.
One Piece Episode 1071 is the official start to Gear 5 Luffy's time in the anime that was first announced during One Piece Day 2023, and has been the most anticipated episode of the anime to air this year overall. It's such a huge occasion, in fact, that the episode's launch with Crunchyroll has caused an early issue as fans have been noting that the streaming site has been down during their efforts to check it out.
Crunchyroll being down for One Piece Episode 1071 thankfully won't last too long after its initial premiere with the service, but it's something fans actually take pride in as shows so much demand that might be even too much for the Internet. Read on to see what fans are saying about Gear 5 Luffy's stalled debut, and let us know your thoughts about it in the comments!
It's a Lot Happening Right Now
prevnext
#ルフィ #ONEPIECE1071— Sigmar 🔴 (@sigmarshanks) August 6, 2023
Crunchyroll right now pic.twitter.com/Hhcu5JgT71
It's Really a Fight
prevnext
Crunchyroll and all the other anime sites right now #ONEPIECE1071 pic.twitter.com/9zI0fpbnrP— Sarz 🔥 (@Sanjistars_) August 6, 2023
Tragedy
prevnext
MY FUCKING CRUNCHYROLL CRASHED THE MOMENT THE EP DROPPED NOOOOOOOOO😫😫😫😫😫 pic.twitter.com/nfrOZdvxkY— 🦭Galilileo🦭 (@Rip_MDD13) August 6, 2023
Total Shock
prevnext
POV: OP fans when crunchyroll won't load pic.twitter.com/tm6wfKgeRj— dwain (@dwaincondones) August 6, 2023
Gear 5 Was Too Much
prevnext
BRO CRUNCHYROLL IS COMPLETELY BROKEN ALREADY FROM GEAR 5#ONEPIECE1071 pic.twitter.com/S4wIdk2bpG— Samureye💫 (@Sxmureye) August 6, 2023
It Really Did It...
prevnext
Damn bro they really did it , Crunchyroll is down 😭 pic.twitter.com/ldSDxjKcmZ— Cidades (@Cidades_Art) August 6, 2023
Had Trouble Before It Even Hit
prevnext
The episode isn't even out yet and crunchyroll broke
Gear 5 power pic.twitter.com/b4NQlTS7j1— Jason Klum (@PokemanZ0N6) August 6, 2023
GOAT
prevnext
CRUNCHYROLL ISNT EVEN LOADING ANYMOREEE LMAOOOO #ONEPIECE1071 GEAR 5 GOATTTT pic.twitter.com/e4dBAQmuyT— Tomo😤☁️ (@LorTomo2) August 6, 2023
It's a Lot to Juggle!
prev
Crunchyroll the moment gear 5 episode dropped #ONEPIECE1071 pic.twitter.com/79lSAy9hzh— A11 -Shibuya no Senshi- (@BlackIppoX) August 6, 2023