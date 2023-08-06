One Piece: Gear 5 Luffy's Debut is Already Crashing Streaming Services

One Piece has finally brought the highly anticipated Gear 5 Luffy to the anime with the newest episode, and the premiere of One Piece Episode 1071 is already crashing streaming sites all over the web! One Piece's anime has been working towards the true climax of the Wano Country arc as Luffy and Kaido fought on the roof of Onigashima's Skull Dome, and the anime took a final step towards this grand finale when Luffy lost to Kaido for a third time. But rather be the end of the fight, it was actually the first step in Luffy's biggest comeback yet.

One Piece Episode 1071 is the official start to Gear 5 Luffy's time in the anime that was first announced during One Piece Day 2023, and has been the most anticipated episode of the anime to air this year overall. It's such a huge occasion, in fact, that the episode's launch with Crunchyroll has caused an early issue as fans have been noting that the streaming site has been down during their efforts to check it out.

Crunchyroll being down for One Piece Episode 1071 thankfully won't last too long after its initial premiere with the service, but it's something fans actually take pride in as shows so much demand that might be even too much for the Internet. Read on to see what fans are saying about Gear 5 Luffy's stalled debut, and let us know your thoughts about it in the comments!