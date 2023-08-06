One Piece Cosplay Hypes Up Gear 5 Luffy's Anime Debut

One Piece will be ushering in a whole new era for Monkey D. Luffy with his next major transformation, and one awesome cosplay is helping to hype up Gear 5 Luffy's anime debut by bringing it to life in anticipation! The One Piece anime is now in the true climax of the Wano Country arc as after Luffy took his latest loss to Kaido, he was pronounced dead. But this is far from the end of the war across Onigashima as Luffy is only getting started and has started to unlock a brand new transformation before the end of the anime's latest episode.

Gear 5 is such a significantly different transformation for Luffy than any of the previous Gear forms seen previously, and that's why it's been the most anticipated One Piece anime episode of the year overall. With Luffy now reaching this new level of power and bringing the fight against Kaido to its proper end in the coming episodes, artist xeplay_cosplay on TikTok has brought Gear 5 Luffy to life with some awesome cosplay ahead of the new form's big introduction in the One Piece anime! Check it out:

How to Watch Gear 5 Luffy in One Piece Anime

One Piece Episode 1071 is titled "Luffy's Peak – Attained! Gear Five" and will officially be streaming with Crunchyroll on Saturday, August 5 at 9PM (as long as schedule permits). Toei Animation's previous promo for One Piece Episode 1071 teases the episode as such, "An amusing heartbeat unleashed! Both his allies and enemies got involved and are astounded. Is that free and flexible power a ridiculous thing or a token of freedom?! Fortune comes in by a merry gate...of Nika. Here comes the Warrior of Liberation who transcends all imagination!"

If you wanted to watch more of One Piece, you can now stream the entire series so far (along with an English dub, specials, and movies) with Crunchyroll. They tease the One Piece anime as such, "Monkey D. Luffy refuses to let anyone or anything stand in the way of his quest to become the king of all pirates. With a course charted for the treacherous waters of the Grand Line and beyond, this is one captain who'll never give up until he's claimed the greatest treasure on Earth: the Legendary One Piece!"

