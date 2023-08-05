One Piece: Where to Watch Gear 5 Luffy's Anime Debut

One Piece's anime will soon be entering in a new era with Monkey D. Luffy's next major transformation, so here's everything you need to know for where to check out Gear 5 Luffy's anime debut! The Wano Country arc has reached its true climax in the anime at last as following this third and seemingly final defeat at the hands of Kaido on the roof of Onigashima's Skull Dome, Luffy's coming back to finish the fight in full with a brand new transformation in tow. A transformation that changes the course of One Piece's run forever.

One Piece Episode 1071 will be making its debut across Japan later this evening, and that means Gear 5 Luffy's anime episode will be making its way across the world shortly after as well. Luffy will be unleashing his highly anticipated Gear 5 form to keep the fight with Kaido going in a surprising new direction, and fans outside of Japan will be able to check out the newest episode as soon as it drops with Crunchyroll. So it won't be too much longer until Luffy's new form changes One Piece's anime forever!

(Photo: Toei Animation)

When is One Piece Episode 1071 (Release Date and Time)?

One Piece Episode 1071 is titled "Luffy's Peak – Attained! Gear Five" and will officially be streaming with Crunchyroll on Saturday, August 5 at 9PM (as long as schedule permits). Toei Animation's previous promo for One Piece Episode 1071 teases the episode as such, "An amusing heartbeat unleashed! Both his allies and enemies got involved and are astounded. Is that free and flexible power a ridiculous thing or a token of freedom?! Fortune comes in by a merry gate...of Nika. Here comes the Warrior of Liberation who transcends all imagination!"

One Piece director Tatsuya Nagamine previously teased how big the anime team was going for Gear 5 Luffy's debut, "We tried to do it just like in the manga...But, our dream started to broaden. The animators were all very enthusiastic about it. I'm really thankful about it. Anyway, many people gathered from around the world to work on Gear 5. Four different languages were used in one meeting. Everyone loves One Piece so much."

What are you hoping to see from this new Luffy form in the anime? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!