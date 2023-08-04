New Netflix's One Piece Images Released

Check out some new photos from Netflix's 'One Piece' Live-Action Series

Netflix's One Piece live-action series has released a new batch of photos, which you can check out below!

The main cast of One Piece includes Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji.

The extended cast for the series includes Morgan Davies as Koby, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino as Alvida, McKinley Blecher as Arlong, Jeff Ward as Buggy, Vincent Regan as Garp, Aidan Scott as Helmeppo, Peter Gadiot as Shanks, Jean Henry as Fullbody, Len-Barry Simons as Chew, Alexander Maniatis as Klahadore, Steven Ward as Mihawk, and more. Matt Owens and Steven Maeda serve as the main showrunners, and One Piece manga creator Eiichiro Oda is heavily involved in the project.

One Piece Netflix Series Episode Titles & Synopses

(Photo: Netflix)

Netflix's One Piece will be adapting the story arc of the East Blue Saga from Eiichiro Oda's original One Piece manga. That story saw main character/pirate Monkey D. Luffy gathering the first members of the Straw Hat pirate crew.

"Romance Dawn" – Monkey D. Luffy, an optimistic young pirate with dreams of finding the One Piece, sets off in search of the loyal crew he needs to navigate the vast oceans. His journey begins when he helps Koby, a deckhand forced into servitude, escape an undesirable situation. While in Shells Town, Luffy meets Roronoa Zoro, a famed pirate hunter, and Nami, a master thief, and the three form a tenuous alliance.

"The Man in the Straw Hat" – Luffy, Zoro, and Nami find themselves imprisoned on an island overtaken by the deranged clown pirate, Buggy. Koby joins the Marines and proves his mettle.

"Tell No Tales" – Luffy, Zoro, and Nami land in Syrup Village where they meet Usopp, a local who introduced the group to Kaya, a sickly shipyard heiress under the care of a trio of overbearing house staff. With the help of Koby, Vice Admiral Garp, a powerful marine, sets off in search of Luffy.

"The Pirates Are Coming" – Luffy, Zoro, and Nami fight their way through Kaya's mansion which has now become a prison. Uospp enlists the help of Koby, Helmeppo, and the Marines. Luffy finally gets the ship of his dreams as Garp closes in.

"Eat at Baratie!" – Luffy and the gang are tested in their ability to fight together on the high seas. They arrive at Baratie, a floating restaurant, where they encounter Sanji, a young chef with a love of fine dining. A duel on the docks shocks the group.

"The Chef and the Chore Boy" – The group is ambushed by a threat no one sees coming. After a hard-fought battle at the Baratie, Sanji finally follows his dreams while another crew member shows their true colors.

"The Girl With the Sawfish Tattoo" – The crew comes to the aid of a member in dire need of family.

"Worst in the East" – A new pirate crew is born.

Netflix's One Piece will start streaming worldwide on August 31st.