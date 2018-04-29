‘One Piece’ Preview Puts Sanji And The Vinsmokes In Danger

One Piece fans saw the full might of the Charlotte Family come down on Sanji and the Straw Hats, with the most recent episode having a mighty showing for Sanji himself.

It seems as of the next episode Sanji’s troubles are not exactly over as now the Charlotte Family has turned their attention to the Vinsmokes, and Sanji has to jump in for their rescue as well.

Episode 835 teases Big Mom’s fallout as the Charlotte Family scrambles to eliminate all their enemies. Pointing their weapons at the Vinsmokes (which Reiju is ready for, and ready to die), Judge apparently seems to break down in tears as his life come crumbling around him. If it’s anything like how it breaks down in the manga, then it will surely be a scene fans will not want to miss.

But as Sanji sees this go down, he’s forced to not only confront his past as a Vinsmoke, but not seems torn between escaping with the Straw Hats and saving his family. But if the fights are anything like in the most recent episode, doing either is not going to be easy.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

Eiichiro Oda also revealed some upcoming news for One Piece‘s future at Jump Festa 2018. Not only will the manga see Wano sooner rather than later, the next villain of the series is “one of the legends which lurks in the One Piece world. The greatest enemy ever for Straw Hats will hinder their way…Can you believe Marineford Summit War will look ‘cute’ compared to that?”

The new live-action One Piece series also got some new information as it was revealed that the series will portray the Straw Hats’ adventures from the very beginning, and will take place in the East Blue. One Piece‘s anime series is currently in the middle of the “Whole Cake Island” arc and is now streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation.

