‘One Piece’ Teases Major Sanji Episode in New Preview

One Piece‘s Whole Cake Island arc began a new character journey for Sanji as fans learned more about his mysterious Vinsmoke roots, and now they will see it all come to a head as he firmly establishes his new life as a Straw Hat.

After spending the latter half of the arc constructing the replacement wedding cake for Big Mom, it seems Sanji is finally set to debut it as the next episode preview teases his biggest episode yet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Episode 866 of the series is titled “Finally He Returns! Sanji, the Man Who’ll Stop the Emperor of the Sea” and the preview sees Sanji putting the final touches on the cake on board Bege’s ship. It seems like it will come just in time as Big Mom begins fighting the other Straw Hats. Not only is Brook getting into the fight once more, but Chopper is in the middle of the fray as well.

Sanji’s confident that his replacement wedding cake will make Big Mom stop in her tracks, and he’s going to bet everything on it. By the looks of the preview the cake is at least completed as not only is Sanji furiously frosting, there’s a shot of Bege’s ship with the completed cake on it. Not to mention the furiously salivating Big Mom that may be looking down on a completed cake.

Bege’s tense in the preview as well because in a previous episode, Sanji kept him from adding poison to the cake. Sanji, with his pride as a chef on the line, refused to taint his work with such a thing and stated that the power of the cake would be enough to stop Big Mom. It temporarily subdued Bege when he tried just a sample of the frosting, so who knows what will happen to Big Mom when she eats the entire thing. It may very well be what helps the Straw Hats finally get away from her.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.