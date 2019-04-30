One Piece Introduces New Marine Admiral

One Piece‘s Reverie arc is bringing together various head honchos of the World Government together at Mariejois, and fans have already seen how many of the old series favorites have grown since the last time they were in the anime. This arc also has been featuring the debut of new characters to the series, but one character introduction in the latest episode is still shrouded in major mystery.

With Akainu — now Sakazuki — officially promoted to the Fleet Admiral of the Marines, there has been a spot open for a new Admiral. Fans were introduced to the new Admiral, Ryokugyu, who’s debut is overcast in shadow.

In a scene featuring Fujitora, the mysterious Ryokugyu (whose outline is the only thing made clear) reveals he’s been ordered by Sakazuki to find Fujitora and kick him out of Mariejois. When Fujitora asks if he wants to fight, Ryokugyu laughs it off and says he doesn’t want to do something that would destroy the upcoming conference. It’s here Ryokugyu asks Fujitora about an in-production super weapon, and Ryokugyu laughs off Fujitora’s response to this as well.

But that’s not the weirdest bit as it’s soon revealed that Ryokugyu has been fasting for three years due to “laziness.” He jokes that he’d eat if a cute woman fed him, but there’s a sense of danger behind his laugh. This is the strangest bit about the new Admiral, and thus it makes him a good addition to the Navy’s roster. Each of them has a quirk, but is also incredibly powerful.

Fasting is probably tied into his Devil Fruit power, or eating is. At the very least, it must take a ton of discipline to hold off eating for so long and to merely joke about it. With as much as Luffy can eat, and Ryokugyu’s going to essentially be a polar opposite. That’s certainly going to be an interesting fight if it ever hits the series.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.

