One Piece Episode Titles Tease a Straw Hat Defeat

The War For Wano rages on within One Piece's anime adaptation, as Luffy and his Straw Hats continue attempting to take down Kaido and his Beast Pirates as the villains maintain their iron grip on the isolated nation's populace. As the Straw Hat Captain partakes in the toughest battle in his swashbuckling career, episode titles for future installments have found their way online and hint at a defeat for a major protagonist that has been exploring the Grand Line.

The biggest battle in Wano's history has ended in the pages of One Piece's manga, as Eiichiro Oda is beginning the "Final Arc" of the Shonen series. Taking a month off to prepare for the journey that will see the Straw Hat Pirates sail off into the distance, Luffy and company have left the shores of the isolated nation as the country is a far different place following the fight against the Beast Pirates. At present, Oda has been tight-lipped when it comes to who the "big bad" of the last storyline will be though that hasn't stopped Shonen fans from speculating who the Straw Hats will be fighting before One Piece's end.

One Piece's upcoming episodes not only tease at the defeat of Luffy in his fist fight against Kaido, but also hint at the end of the Kozuki Family, which might spell serious problems for Wano Country considering they've been a big factor in fighting against both Kaido and Orochi:

1032: The Dawn of Wano Country – The All-Out Battle Heats Up!

1033: Settlement! Luffy's Accelerating Fist of the Supreme King

1034: Luffy Defeated! The Straw Hat Crew's Predicament!?

1035: Trampled! The End of the Kozuki Family!

Recently, the War For Wano took a break to explore the relationship between Luffy and Uta, the daughter of Shanks, in their younger years. Acting as a precursor to One Piece: Red, the fifteenth film of the franchise which recently made it into the top ten anime movies released in Japan of all time, the episodes shed new light on the upcoming events which will see Red-Haired Shanks return to the Grand Line.

Via Yonkou Productions