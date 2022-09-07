One Piece Puts Gear Fifth Luffy Center Stage With This Epic Statue

One Piece's anime took a brief vacation from the War For Wano, taking the opportunity to explore the relationship between Luffy and Shanks' daughter, Uta, before the release of the franchise's fifteenth film, One Piece: Red. While these installments explored some untold stories, fans have been waiting on pins and needles for Luffy's Gear Fifth transformation to finally hit the small screen, following its titanic debut within the manga's pages. Now, a killer new statue has emerged that captures the energy of Monkey's most powerful transformation to date.

Gear Fifth transforms Luffy into a living cartoon, granting him powers that allow the Straw Hat Captain to pluck lightning bolts from the sky, transform anything he touches into rubber, and allows him to grow to the size of a skyscraper. Needless to say, the arrival of this new transformation spelled serious trouble for Kaido and his Beast Pirates, though without going too deeply into spoiler territory, the battle is far from finished despite Monkey's power-up. Not only does Gear Fifth grant Luffy some wild new abilities, but it also changes his appearance by giving him a white-colored aesthetic and making him look far different from any of his previous forms.

One Reddit User shared the detailed new statue that puts Luffy's Gear Fifth front and center, celebrating the most powerful transformation which helped tip the scales in the fight against Kaido and his Beast Pirates during the War For Wano Arc:

In the pages of One Piece's manga, the Final Arc has begun as the Straw Hat Pirates sail away from a very different Wano Country following the conclusion of the war. Eiichiro Oda himself has gone on record that he is planning on releasing around three more years of stories before Luffy and his crew sail off into the sunset, so we definitely wouldn't be surprised to see Gear Fifth front and center in these last installments.

One Piece: Red recently revealed that it will be arriving outside of Japan this October, with fans continuing to wonder if Luffy's Gear Fifth will make an appearance in the story that brings back Shanks.

What do you think of this new take on Luffy's Gear Fifth?